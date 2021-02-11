MAPS (MAPS) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $44.83 million and $1.34 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

MAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

