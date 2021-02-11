Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 37,764,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 47,653,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

