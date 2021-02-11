Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MMI stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $600,039.00. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

