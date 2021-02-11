Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.11

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00260549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00094871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.07 or 0.96017644 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

