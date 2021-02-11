Maro 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.94 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01070781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.35 or 0.05347981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 926,009,717 coins and its circulating supply is 468,984,561 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

