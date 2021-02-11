Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.