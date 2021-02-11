Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 420,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

