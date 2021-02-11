Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock valued at $422,395,601. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.87. 419,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.