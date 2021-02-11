Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. 288,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.