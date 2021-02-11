Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 31,742 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

