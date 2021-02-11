Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 36,711 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,078. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.