Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 7,155 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,155 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.76. 61,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.