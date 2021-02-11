Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,148.98. 12,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,004. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,917.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

