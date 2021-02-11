Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.56. 82,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

