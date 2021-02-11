Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,667 shares of company stock worth $87,370,429. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.19. The company had a trading volume of 123,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

