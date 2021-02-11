Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.87 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.54. 338,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,269,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

