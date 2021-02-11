Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $2.22 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 34,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $151,278. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.24. 31,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $184.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

