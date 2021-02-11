Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $2.96 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

ABBV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.68. 125,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.