Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $3.09 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

CSCO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 900,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

