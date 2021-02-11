Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $3.69 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $555.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

