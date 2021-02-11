Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 208,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,182. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

