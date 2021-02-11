Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.45. 64,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,076. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.