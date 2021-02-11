Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $202.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.