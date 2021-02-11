Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $494.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,817. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.