Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,756 shares of company stock valued at $194,826,299 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.