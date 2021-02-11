Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 11,008 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $206.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,088. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

