Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 8,102 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,102 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.72. 41,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.