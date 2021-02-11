Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.74 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 112,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $155.60. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

