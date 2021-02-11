Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.84 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.23. 106,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

