Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $3.19 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.99. 197,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

