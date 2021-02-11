Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $4.51 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

