Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $12.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $602.94. 344,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $596.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.80. The company has a market cap of $373.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

