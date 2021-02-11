Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

MAS opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.