MASQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $143,843.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $143,843.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00263392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,056.67 or 0.95782621 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,335,664 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

MASQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

