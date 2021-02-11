Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,084,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMMW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 2,081,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.47.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
