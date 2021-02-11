Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,084,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMMW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 2,081,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.47.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

