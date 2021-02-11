MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 14th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,941,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MassRoots stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958,180. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application.

