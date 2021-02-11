MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 14th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,941,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MassRoots stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958,180. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About MassRoots
