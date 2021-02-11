MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.96

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.96 and last traded at $86.89, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

