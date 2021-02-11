Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.04 on Thursday, reaching $343.25. 180,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,474. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.