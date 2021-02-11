MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

MCFT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 7,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,434. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $532.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

