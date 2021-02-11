Matchaah (OTCMKTS:MCHA) Stock Price Up 316.7%

Shares of Matchaah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCHA) rose 316.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 15,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Matchaah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCHA)

Matchaah Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

