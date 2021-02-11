Materion (MTRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTRN opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Materion alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.