Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Matthews International worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

