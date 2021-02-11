MAX Exchange Token Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $258,297.33 and approximately $52,115.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,983.23 or 0.99140990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.91 or 0.01043321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00321652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00229289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00084839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

