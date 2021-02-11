Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $60.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MAXN opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

