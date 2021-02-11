Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Up 966.7% in January

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

MAYNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

