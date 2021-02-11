McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.25

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.25 and traded as low as $25.00. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 479,049 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.25. The stock has a market cap of £29.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

