McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $89,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $213.57. The stock had a trading volume of 79,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,783. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

