MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 138,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 123,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

MDVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,355.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

