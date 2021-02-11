MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.05

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.05, but opened at $0.06. MediaZest shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 615,581,847 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95.

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.