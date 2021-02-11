Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $118.00

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $122.50. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) shares last traded at $118.06, with a volume of 149,144 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The company has a market capitalization of £132.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.31.

In related news, insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total transaction of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

